Black News Channel to Launch BNC Go Streaming Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Black News Channel has announced that it will launch its streaming service BNC GO on September 13.

The 24/7 BNC GO streaming service will go live on 200 million internet-connected devices via agreements with Amazon Fire TV, Pluto, Roku, Tubi, Samsung, Vizio and other platforms.

It will feature 18 hours of original content every weekday from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET. providing a dynamic rundown of trending news, interviews with special guests, branded segments and live shots from the hottest events, the company said.

"As we continue to expand BNC's reach and breadth of offerings, we're excited to launch this all-new streaming product," said Princell Hair, president and chief executive officer of BNC. "As younger viewers increasingly shift their content consumption to digital programming, BNC GO provides another opportunity for Black and Brown audiences to stay connected and engage with our network's unique and culturally specific storytelling."