Bittree to Unveil WECO Monitoring Patchbay at the 2014 NAB Show

Data Feed Through Panel

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Bittree will unveil its new 3 x 24 WECO video monitoring patchbay that adds an additional monitor row to the traditional two-row WECO patchbay without exceeding the 2-RU panel height.



Since engineers can use the third row as a test point, this design enables new applications for patching in broadcast studios and other applications. Optimized for 3GB/s, the new patchbay will be displayed along with other existing models including: the 3 x 32 Mini-WECO monitoring patchbay, one-row WECO and Mini-WECO monitor panels.





MonitorRowMini Bittree will also unveil 24 wide, flush-mount data feed-through panels, developed in response to the rapid growth of IT infrastructures in broadcast and A/V environments. These Cat6 feed-through panels are available in shielded and unshielded versions. Front panels are silkscreen-numbered and can be supplied with optional designation strips. Bittree's fiber-optic LC, SC, and ST 24-position panels also have the same flush-mount design.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Bittree will be in booth SU6521.