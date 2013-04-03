Bittree to Show Updated Patch Panels at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Bittree will show an updated line of fiber-optic feed-through and data patch panels with new, easy-to-use lacing bars and flush-mounted keystone connectors.



The product line addresses a need for patching systems to accommodate fiber-optic, Ethernet and other data-related cabling. With the expansion of fiber-optic technology across multiple industries, Bittree's fiber panels can be used in multiple applications from broadcast studios to server rooms.



Bittree will also show other high performance patching solutions including a line of data system keystone panels for LC/LC, SC/SC, and ST/ST connections. As the industry’s first fiber panels to provide optional designation strips, these systems enable customized combinations of LC, SC, and ST couplers with the ability to mix and match accordingly.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Bittree will be at booth SU6521.