Bittree Names Ari Baron New GM

GLENDALE, CALIF.—Industry veteran Ari Baron is now a part of the Bittree team, as CEO Glenn Garrard announced that he has been hired as the company’s new general manager. Baron will oversee the day-to-day operations of the audio and video patching systems manufacturer from the company’s headquarters in Glendale, Calif.

Ari Baron

Baron comes to Bittree after serving as the vice president of marketing at Eastman Music Company. He has also had previous experience working with UCLA, West Coast Choppers, Von Dutch, Ed Hardy and STA Travel.

Barron can be reached at ari@bittree.com or 818-500-8142.