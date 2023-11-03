BitFire Unveils Latest Releases Of Media Platform, Inferno Management Platform

HUDSON, Mass.—BitFire this week unveiled the latest release of the BitFire Media Platform, its production technology solution for hybrid broadcast workflows.

BitFire Media Platform combines the best of traditional broadcast technologies with software-defined tools that unlock the power of the cloud, the company said.



The BitFire Media Platform converges physical and cloud-based tools to enable users to create entire production workflows at any scale. Powered by the company’s ultra-low-latency global IP transmission network, the BitFire Media Platform is a comprehensive, robust IP-based solution enabling seamless hybrid-cloud transmission, production and distribution, it said.



The BitFire Transport Network offers a globally distributed architecture, with strategically positioned ingest locations near ground-based sources and destinations. It seamlessly leverages multi-hop recovery strategies and real-time routing decisions to ensure ultra-low latencies with the utmost resiliency, BitFire said.

BitFire Engines automatically connect to the BitFire Transport Network with a security-first mindset. Network administrators need only provide outbound internet access, as BitFire does not require publicly available static IP addresses or any inbound firewall rules, it said.

The company also announced a major update to Inferno, its web-based management platform for BitFire resources. The update includes a refreshed UI from which to build, monitor and modify BitFire bookings. Inferno simplifies the complicated nuances of IP transmission, and displays real-time information about video format, bitrate, latency, underlying loss and efficacy, it said.

BitFire also has made its initial release of the BitFire Cloud Switcher , which offers support for up to eight inputs and eight keyers. Based on a traditional M/E and keyer methodology, the cloud-based switch also provides native integration of HTML5-based graphics and a text-based API that allows fast and easy integration into control surfaces or automation systems, the company said.

Integrating with the BitFire Transport Network, the switcher can be used with Inferno, BitFire’s web-based portal, to book sources from BitFire Engines for SDI, AES67 and other formats and standards. The BitFire Media Platform outputs like other switchers and multiviewers and ingests SRT feeds from multiple regions, it said.