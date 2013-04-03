Bitcentral to Launch CORE:news at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Bitcentral will launch CORE:news, a unified, secure, user-friendly news production environment designed to boost collaboration, content sharing and productivity.



With CORE:news, journalists have all the tools they need to readily capture, create, publish or manage assets readily available throughout the news production workflow. It streamlines ingest of raw video in native formats, live feeds, file-based sources or recordings from cameras, even user generated content from consumer devices like cameras and smart phones.



CORE:news also enables time code-based proxy speed-cutting of file-based and live content. It’s MOS compliant and interfaces with Adobe Premiere, Grass Valley Edius and Final Cut Pro. Among its many features, users can manage rundowns, versioning of stories for multiplatform distribution and media assets from capture to archive.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Bitcentral will be at booth SL4620.



