Bitcentral Appoints Grenville Gooder as SVP of Sales

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Bitcentral Inc. has appointed Grenville Gooder as senior vice president of sales, leading a team focused on the broadcast and streaming verticals.

The company said his appointment comes “during a period of unprecedented growth for Bitcentral’s Streaming Media Group (SMG), with a 157% increase in customers so far in 2022.”

Steve Petilli, CEO for Bitcentral, said: “Grenville Gooder has a proven track record in building outstanding relationships and delivering business success for companies across streaming media. His expert knowledge and experience will further strengthen Bitcentral as we accelerate our growth in delivering the next generation of digital video.”

With more than 25 years of experience, Gooder has been at the forefront of media transformation with companies such as Verbit.ai, Vilynx, Kaltura and Brightcove, and facing many of the challenges broadcasters, publishers and streaming providers are up against today, including video management and distribution, aggregation and accessibility.

Gooder has orchestrated the launch of many enterprise and consumer video deployments from media properties such as The New York Times, AMCtv, Discovery, Hearst and Gannett, to enterprise customers including General Motors and General Electric, to government organizations, including the U.S. Department of State and the Pentagon, to academic institutions such as Harvard and Stanford.

Gooder said: “[Bitcentral’s] results over the last year are a testament to its value as a trusted partner that empowers broadcasters and publishers to focus on the stories that make them great. I’m delighted to be joining the company at such an exciting time and I can’t wait to be part of the next chapter of its growth.”

Bitcentral’s Streaming Media Group provides a unified workflow that simplifies video management, streaming and distribution. The company said the combined FUEL+Powr solution features turnkey premium OTT application deployment, dynamic playlisting for VOD, live and linear content, and support for advertising (AVOD), subscription (SVOD) and transactional (TVOD) business models. Additional features include AI-based content and metadata ingestion, distribution and syndication capabilities and dynamic rules-based automation.