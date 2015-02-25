Bitcentral Acquires Fission Software

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. – Bitcentral, a provider of news production solutions for broadcast television, has acquired Fisson Software, Inc., a 15-year old software company that specializes in master control automation software and playout solutions for media and broadcast industries.

Fisson’s master control software is being renamed “Central Control” and is now sold under Bitcentral’s brand. Fisson Software Director and company founder Andrés Galván will hold the same position with Bitcentral.

"This acquisition is a critical component of the strategic plan we have mapped out for Bitcentral and provides the range of solutions that our customers have been asking for," said Fred Fourcher, founder and CEO of Bitcentral, Inc. "The companies share the vision to provide transformative solutions that streamline, unify and extend broadcast and media operations through innovative, easy-to-use software and an exceptional customer experience."

"We are excited to be part of the Bitcentral team," said Galván. "Our proven success with large broadcast networks and program origination facilities will strengthen Bitcentral's growth."