Bisk Produces HD Coursework with JVC ProHD Cameras

WAYNE, N.J.– Bisk Education is using three JVC GY-HM750 ProHD cameras to its HD production studio in Tampa, Fla.



As a provider of online professional education, Bisk partners with universities and schools nationwide to produce lectures and other coursework, which is either streamed on the Web or delivered on DVD.



Paired with Canon lenses, the ProHD cameras are housed in JVC KA-790G studio sleds and mounted on Vinten pedestals. Each includes a JVC VF-HP790G studio viewfinder, in addition to a 22-inch prompter for the instructor.



GY-HM750s are used primarily as studio cameras, but Bisk does use them on location occasionally. “I think they’re way slick. You have this small camera that feels and performs like a full-size broadcast camera,” Chief Engineer Mike Knight said. “As a group, many field shooters had literally refused to use these smaller cameras – and now it is quite the opposite.”



The organization now captures native QuickTime files on AJA Ki Pro recorders. Knight said the GY-HM750’s native file recording of .MOV files, as well as its use of SDHC cards, were important features.



“Let us suppose that we were recording these through a switcher with a chromakey background, which we are,” Knight explained. “Let us also suppose that we would like the latitude to replace the background with another background, which we do. The easiest way to accomplish this is to record to the on-board SDHC card with the raw green background. The camera’s recorded images key as precisely as anything we’ve recorded with the external Ki Pro.”



The GY-HM750 also offers an efficient shoot-to-edit workflow by recording native HD or SD footage in ready-to-edit file formats on SDHC memory cards. It includes a 68-pin chassis connector that creates a direct interface with various modules.



Other features include variable frame rate recording, image customization, two XLR audio inputs with phantom power, Pre Rec (retro cache) that stores up to 20 seconds of footage and offers simultaneous recording to both SDHC cards.



