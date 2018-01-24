Bideo Launches as Video Production Resource Hub

SALT LAKE CITY—Formerly known as Big Video, the recently launched Bideo seeks to offer those working on video productions an online marketplace of video pros who can offer quotes on specific video production jobs.

To take advantage of Bideo, video professionals create a profile with their locations and skills. When a customer searches for a project, Bideo’s algorithms will match them with professionals who match the skills and location they are looking for. The video pro controls what they charge for a job; the job doesn’t become active in the system until both parties agree on terms and price. Quoting, invoicing and billing are all built into the site.

Bideo accommodates videographers, editors, audio engineers that work as freelancers of as part of a production company.

“Our primary goal in creating Bideo has been to make it as easy as possible to get leads for their video production business,” said Dan Chipman, Bideo president.

You can check it out at Bideo.com.