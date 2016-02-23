BFA Announces 2016 Ward L. Quaal Leadership Award Winners
NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has revealed the recipients for the 2016 Ward L. Quaal Leadership Awards. The annual Leadership Awards recognize an individual’s career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at large.
This year’s honorees are:
- Ray Cole, president and COO, Citadel Communications
- Mike Fiorile, vice chairman and CEO, Dispatch Broadcast Group
- Scott Herman, COO, CBS Radio
- Paul Karpowicz, president and CEO, Meredith Broadcasting Group
- Peter Smyth, chairman and CEO, Greater Media
- Julie Talbott, president, Premiere Radio Networks
The recipients will be honored during the annual Broadcasters Foundation Breakfast on April 20 during the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
