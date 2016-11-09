BFA Bestows Golden Mike to Paul Karpowicz

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group, as the 2017 recipient of its Golden Mike Award, which is presented annually during the organizations black-tie fundraiser for providing aid to broadcasters in need.

Paul Karpowicz

Karpowicz has been the head of Meredith’s Local media Group since 2005 and has overseen its growth to now have 17 owned or operated television stations that reach more than 11 percent of U.S. households. He also serves as the chairman of the Board of Directors for Broadcast Music, Inc., and as a board member for the BFA and Television Board of the NAB. Karpowicz is also an inductee into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

“Paul is an industry leader who has given back to the broadcast community through his dedication and service,” said Dan Mason, chairman of the BFA. “A tireless champion of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, Paul’s contributions have advanced our goal of providing important aid to our colleagues. We are proud to recognize him.”

Karpowicz will receive the 2017 Golden Mike Award during the black-tie gala on Feb. 27, 2017 in New York City.