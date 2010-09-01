Bexel, Panasonic Partner in 3D Content Effort



Bexel, a unit of Vitec’s Group Services Division, and Panasonic have pooled efforts to provide a means of making 3D content capture technology more available to content producers.



In the multi-year deal, Panasonic will provide AK-HC1500G 1080/720p high-definition cameras to be fitted on a total of six 3D rigs from Bexel—four 3Alitiy Digital units and two Parallax3 Renegade models.



“We are excited to be partnering with Panasonic to provide our customers with an array of top-quality, cost-effective solutions for 3D production,” said Jerry Gepner, Bexel’s chief executive officer. “For 3D to truly reach its potential, production companies need to start employing it across a wide range of content, not just at premier events. Until now, scalability and operating costs were among the key challenges limiting 3D production. We aim to help address those hurdles with our 3D service offering.”



The 3D rigs will be offered for individual rental, or as part of Bexel’s flypack or truck video systems



“We are very pleased to be working with Bexel to help promote the creation of 3D content. Bexel’s proven ability to provide solutions for an exceptionally wide range of productions, along with their reputation for engineering and logistics excellence make them ideal partners for this type of initiative,” said Eisuke Tsuyuzaki, chief technology officer at Panasonic Corporation of North America.



