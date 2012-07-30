Bexel Names Suzanne Lezotte Marketing Director

BURBANK, CALIF.: Bexel announces Suzanne Lezotte as the company’s new marketing director. In her new position, Lezotte will take the lead in creating and deploying cohesive marketing strategies while identifying new avenues for company recognition and exposure. She will report to Matt Danilowicz, managing director of Bexel.



Prior to joining Bexel, Lezotte served as worldwide marketing communications director for Panavision, where she was responsible for all communications both internally and externally, including maintaining relationships with magazines and online publications. While at Panavision, Lezotte oversaw the branding of the company’s new Nova lenses. In addition, she coordinated well-received events for production facilities including Panavision Atlanta, Panavision Hollywood and Panavision Woodland Hills. She was also charged with managing the company’s annual corporate marketing budget and promoting greater visibility for Panavision with the community.



Before her work at Panavision, Lezotte served as communications manager of ARRI as well as editorial director at Creative Planet and editor of ICG Magazine. Lezotte is a graduate of Western Michigan University.