Bexel Buys $1 Million in Fujinon Lenses

BURBANK, CALIF.: Bexel announced a $1 million purchase of more than 60 new Fujinon lenses as well as a significant amount of lens accessories, including zoom and focus controls and optical stabilization gear. The acquisition of the Fujinon ENG lenses supports Bexel’s growing inventory of Panasonic P2, Sony PDW-F800 XDCam camcorders and HDC-2500 camera systems, which are mainstays in Bexel’s arsenal of rental gear. The lenses will be used to provide captivating coverage of events, including major sports productions this summer.



The purchase includes 22 Fujinon ZA12x4.5BERD super wide-angle HD ENG full servo production lenses, and over 40 ZA22x7.6BERD and BERM HD production lenses. In addition, Bexel said it made a major investment in optical stabilization with the purchase of four Fujinon TS-P58A optical stabilizers. The TS-P58A stabilizers will be used for various applications where vibration needs to be eliminated, such as in water events like sailing during televised competitions planned for this summer. What’s more, to help capture every aspect of the production assignment, Bexel also purchased a variety of lens accessories, including rear zoom and focus controls.



