Bexel Broadcast Service supports ESPY Awards telecast

Bexel Broadcast Service, a unit of Vitec Group's Services Division, provided support, equipment, technical and engineering services for ESPN's 18th ESPY Awards live telecast on July 14 from the Nokia Theatre's L.A. Live campus in Los Angeles.

For the evening's festivities, Bexel supplied fiber design, integration and engineering support between ESPN's main show production truck, the red carpet production truck, the ESPN International production truck, the ESPN 3 production truck and the ESPN Los Angeles Production Center (LAPC).

In addition, Bexel established HD, SD and analog signals to the local and international press covering the event as well as production communications engineering between the preshow, main show, international show and five stages on the red carpet.

Bexel also provided EVS servers, [X]file storage and IPDirector control systems to assist in content delivery and ensure the telecast went smoothly. Distribution, termination and monitors for all production feeds internal to the Nokia Theatre were provided by Bexel in addition to an extensive amount of fiber equipment that was used to connect the main show mobile units with the countdown show production facility.