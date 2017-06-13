Bexel Adds 300 Litepanels Astra 6X LEDs for Sports

BURBANK, CALIF. — Bexel announced that the company is upgrading its lighting inventory with the addition of 300 brand-new Litepanels Astra 6X LED panels— turnkey lighting for outdoor sporting venues.



As announced at the 2017 NAB Show, the next-generation Litepanels Astra 6X LED panel is 50 percent brighter than the first-generation Astra light and six times brighter than Litepanels’ original 1 x 1 panel, which broke new ground in the lighting industry when it was first introduced. Even with its greater intensity, the Astra 6X draws less power than its predecessor, which allows for longer battery run time. In addition to delivering higher-quality color rendering, the panels can be powered by professional camera batteries, making them ideal for productions looking to save power and reduce costs.



Bexel’s new inventory of Astra 6X lights will arrive just as the company’s sports-broadcasting clients gear up for the college and pro football seasons and head into baseball playoffs.

