Best of Show Awards at IBC 2023 Deadline Extended

The deadline to submit nominations for Future’s Best of Show at IBC 2023 Awards has been extended to Thursday Sept. 7.

The awards celebrate the innovation and craft of the industry’s R&D teams by recognising some of the standout products and solutions on display in Amsterdam.

The 2023 IBC Best of Show Awards are open to IBC 2023 show exhibitors and offer a valuable platform for companies to raise awareness for the new products and solutions they will be launching or showcasing at the RAI, September 15th-18th.

Participating brands include TVBEurope, TV Tech, Radio World and Installation. Each publication announces its own list of winners, which will be announced at the show. All nominees and winners will be featured in a post-convention Programme Guide distributed to our readers. (Here’s a look at last year’s guide)

Winners will also receive a winner’s badge and assets; trophy and placard for display at the show.

The nomination page includes answers to frequently asked questions.