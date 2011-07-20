Berliner Synchron chooses Signiant Content Point for file exchanges with partners

Berliner Synchron, a German cinema dubbing and synchronization studio, has chosen the Signiant Content Point system to enable managed and accelerated, secure point-to-point digital file exchanges with the company's key distributor customers. The Signiant technology is at the core of a new, value-added service that Berliner Synchron will offer its clients to streamline workflows and bring new efficiencies to the dubbing process.

In the first phase of the project, Berliner Synchron chose Signiant Content Point to create secure and managed connections with its clients over the company's WAN. Via the Signiant Acceleration Protocol (SAP), Content Point enables fast, reliable and secure movement of files and gives Berliner Synchron complete control over the transactions, providing tools for monitoring, tracking and reporting.

In the second phase of the content exchange project, Berliner Synchron plans to expand Content Point in conjunction with Signiant's Content Distribution Management software to completely automate all post-production workflows and connect with distributor customers as well as subcontractors.