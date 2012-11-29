Belo Corp. Launches ScreenShot Digital, Inc.

DALLAS: Media company Belo Corp. has launched ScreenShot Digital, Inc., a digital advertising solutions company.



ScreenShot Digital will partner with marketers to achieve business objectives through digital media consulting and advertising services. The company will focus on generating insights and results for clients backed by analytics and expert guidance.



According to BIA/Kelsey, ad revenue in the online/interactive/digital segment of U.S. local media markets indicate growth from $21.2 billion in 2011 to $38.1 billion in 2016 (12.4 percent CAGR) and predicts that the U.S. local display market will outpace the overall display market, from $2.4 billion in 2011 to $5.1 billion in 2016.



Belo has staffed ScreenShot Digital with a team of digital marketing consultants specializing in strategy, analytics and digital media management.



Eric Schaefer will serve as the company’s general manager, with sixteen years of qualifying experience working with traditional media and digital advertising. Most recently, he served as president of mobile marketing firm NetInformer. Schaefer has also been the director of business development at Blockdot Inc., a mobile application and digital branded entertainment development studio.



