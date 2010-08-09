Belden Announces New Connector Products



Cablemaker Belden, has introduced a new line of F, BNC and RCA-type compression connectors, along with tools for their installation. The company has also announced the availability of custom-configured cable assemblies equipped with these new connectors.



“Our goal is to provide our customers with a complete, single-source field installation solution that includes the cabling, connectors and tools--all manufactured to Belden’s exacting standards,” said Chris Nieshalla, Belden’s vertical marketing manager for commercial A/V products. “With all components guaranteed to work together as a system, installers and integrators will be able to both streamline and improve the overall quality of the installation process, while providing their customer with optimal signal performance.”



In addition to the newly designed connectors, Belden is offering three new tools to be used in their installation: a compression tool constructed of aircraft grade materials, along with a stripper standard for RG-59U/RG-6U and multicore products, and a “lighter spring” stripper for mini-coax products.



Nieshalla said that the new connectors and tools carry a limited lifetime warranty if they’re used to terminate Belden cable products, and a 10-year limited warranty if installed on other manufacturers’ cables.



