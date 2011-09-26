Bel Digital Launches 3G HD Monitor, De-Embedder



ABINGDON, ENGLAND: A new 2U audio monitor/de-embedder with 16 individual high-resolution LED bar graph meters was launched by Bel Digital Audio. The new unit provides audio monitoring of 3G, HD, and SD SDI video signals with loop-through and additionally offers Dolby E / Digital and Digital Plus decoding. Bel reports having taken multiple orders for the product which was demonstrated at the recent IBC show.



Bel says the BM-A2-E16SHD provides visual monitoring of the de-embedded audio by 16 individual, high quality, three-color, front-panel mounted bar graphs, while audible monitoring is provided by two speakers also mounted on the front panel. A comprehensive range of I/Os are standard. There are two SDI inputs alongside eight AES audio pairs and eight analog inputs. The device provides auto-selection of 3G, HD and SD or SDI bitstreams and decodes as appropriate. Switching between inputs is accomplished by use of the simple, front mounted rotary controls.



A Dolby decoder is standard. When enabled it can decode Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus material from any of the AES inputs, or from embedded audio data within the SDI bitstreams. A second non-Dolby version, the BM-A2-16SHD, is also available.



