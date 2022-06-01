beIN Asia Pacific Taps Globecast for Fully Managed Media Services

SINGAPORE—Globecast has announced that sports content provider beIN Asia Pacific has selected Globecast to provide multifaceted media processing and delivery services to the sports provider’s Asia-Pacific division.

beIN Asia Pacific, which is part of beIN Media Group, operates in 11 countries across the Asia-Pacific region – Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Singapore. The division offers a comprehensive line-up of live sporting events through its channel, beIN Sports and live streaming app, beIN Sports Connect and has 15 unique channel feeds.

For those services, Globecast will be providing a wide range of services including cloud and on-prem playout, sports contribution services and content management.

The company is also supplying satellite, fiber and IP streaming distribution and will host the sports provider’s OTT platform for the region as well as providing the ability to create and distribute pop-up channels as and when required.

“As a major sports broadcaster with a wide array of live events, we had to ensure that we partner with a media services company that can meet our requirements and align with our goals,” explained Sabil Salim, vice president media technology and operations of beIN Asia Pacific. “This isn’t only about the very impressive technical capabilities Globecast has demonstrated, it’s also about the fact the company has a significant background in sports. This is very much about the quality of the content - vital to sports fans – and the fast, flexible way this can be gathered, processed and played out across multiple languages and cultures. They genuinely understand the demands of sports fanatics, which is at the heart of what we do.”