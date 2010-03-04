Become an NAB Pick Hits judge!
Ever wanted to be one of the Broadcast Engineering Pick Hit judges?
The magazine is seeking experienced chief engineers to be one of a select few to serve on this year’s Pick Hits judging panel. Participants must be actively involved in the TV broadcast industry. In addition, you must attend the NAB Show for a minimum of three days and be available for a brief afternoon meeting on Wednesday, April 14.
If you’d like to be considered, send a note to susan.anderson@penton.com. The subject line must read “NAB Pick Hits judge.” Include a brief description of your current job.
