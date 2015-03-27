BEA2015 Schedule Revealed

LAS VEGAS – The Broadcast Education Association, in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters, has announced the schedule for BEA2015, its 60th annual convention and 13th annual Festival of Media Arts, running from April 12-15, in Las Vegas in conjunction with the 2015 NAB Show. The theme for BEA2015 is “Digital Evolution in Revolutionary Times.”

BEA2015’s opening day will feature “Rowan University Presents… A Conversation with David Simon” on Sunday, April 12, at 12 p.m. Rowan University’s Mike Donovan and David Bianculli will hold a conversation with “The Wire,” “Generation Kill” and “Treme” creator David Simon. Opening day will close with the annual BEA Opening Night Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m.

Day two of the festival, Monday, April 13, will feature “Shelly Palmer Presents… Digital Wisdom: Thought Leadership for a Connected World,” at 2:30 p.m. Palmer is the managing director of Digital Media Group at Landmark Ventures/ShellyPalmer and will be discussing state-of-the-art connected and connectable technology and its implications. The day will conclude with the BEA Best of Festival King Foundation Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14, will have the Television Academy Foundation hosting “Coffee with… Fred Savage.” Actor/director Savage is best known for his roles on “The Wonder Years” and “The Princess Bride.” Session will take place at 10:30 a.m.

The final day of the festival, Wednesday, April 15, will feature the American Society of Cinematographers’ annual “Cinematography Master Class” at 10:30 a.m. and will partner with the NAB Education Foundation for the NAB Show Career Fair.

BEA2015 is open to all NAB Attendees.