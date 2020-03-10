Bea Alonso to Lead Dalet Global Product Marketing

PARIS—Dalet has announced the hiring of Bea Alonso to the position of director of global product marketing.

Alonso will have strategic oversight of Dalet’s product marketing team and technology partnerships, working with Dalet product management, sales and corporate marketing groups to define and execute all go-to-market strategy plans.

Alonso joins Dalet from Ooyala, where she led the media logistics business across the Asia Pacific region. She also has past experience at Avid and Grass Valley.

“Our mission is to understand customers’ needs and market trends, then drive a product strategy that provides effective solutions with world-class user experience and a clear return on investment for our customers,” says Alonso. “We can now deliver agile workflows from enterprise broadcast productions to digital-first distribution, as well as help sports organizations, enterprises and brands looking to increase their consumer engagement through video.”

Alsono will take part in the “Transforming Content Production and Distribution with AI” panel during the 2020 NAB Show, which is scheduled for April 22 at 9:40 a.m. in room N239/N241.