BBC Wales Opts for Dalet for New HQ

LONDON—BBC Wales will employ Dalet's Galaxy MAM platform at its new HQ in Cardiff. The Dalet Galaxy will be used across production, news, studios and delivery departments. The installation design and multi-year deployment will be managed by Dalet Professional Services.

The BBC will use the BPMN-compliant Dalet Workflow Engine for ingest, transcoding and QC, as well as logging, editing, media packaging and distribution.

Dalet will also supply the BBC with a new Dalet HTML application for simplified management of camera card ingests and its Dalet Brio video server which supports both SDI and IP, the ingest and playout platform also adheres to the SMPTE 2110 standards.

“BBC Wales is pleased to be working with Dalet to provide an asset management system for our new home in Central Square, Cardiff," said Gareth Powell, chief operating officer, BBC Wales.

"Dalet was chosen after a very competitive process, and will provide an important part of the technology solution at Central Square within a state of the art broadcast centre. We are looking forward to the successful delivery of the project."

“We have been working with the BBC on a multitude of projects for more than 15 years,” added Adrian Smith, regional manager, Dalet UK.

“Dalet Galaxy’s flexible architecture provides a future-proof framework on which the BBC can evolve to meet new requirements and production needs that arise over coming months and even years. The Dalet Professional Services team’s experience in managing such enterprise rollouts will help them navigate the juggernaut of this multi-year, large-scale deployment.”

