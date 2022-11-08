BBC Studios Relied on GlobalM, Matrox Video For Queen Elizabeth II Funeral Streaming

GENEVA—BBC Studios worked with GlobalM, using its cloud-based SRT distribution platform, and Matrox Video to stream coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, GlobalM said today.

BBC Studios used the GlobalM SRT distribution network to deliver live feeds to international rights holders, enabling the broadcaster to deliver 12 hours of event coverage.

The BBC televised the funeral across the U.K. through its BBC One broadcast television network. BBC Studios also required a cloud-based media distribution workflow to deliver the feeds to its international rights holders with limited or non-existent satellite links.

BBC Studios used the GlobalM network and Matrox Monarch EDGE encoder technologies for an easy-to-use, easy-to-setup solution to launch a same-day, cost-effective IP-based distribution workflow, it said.

The workflow began with the Monarch EDGE multi-channel encoders encoding high-quality, low-latency international and domestic feeds to the GlobalM SRT streaming platform. The GlobalM orchestration network then distributed and transmitted the SRT-enabled feeds, including backup and redundant paths, to international rights holders across the globe, while the master control monitored all streams in real-time with the GlobalM web dashboard. During the 12-hour broadcast, the GlobalM network did not drop a single packet for a seamless SRT distribution experience, it said.

"GlobalM and Matrox Video are honored to have been entrusted to support arguably one of the biggest events in broadcasting history," said Paul Calleja, chief technology officer and co-founder of GlobalM. "Matrox Monarch EDGE's high-quality and low-latency encoding support on the GlobalM private IP backbone provided BBC Studios with complete stability and quality for each stream, ensuring international rights holders near and far with exceptional event coverage."

Distribution via the cloud is a cost-effective alternative to satellite distribution. It also can complement satellite media transport, said Francesco Scartozzi, vice president of sales and business development for Matrox Video’s Broadcast and Media Group (BMG).

"Matrox Video has been working closely with GlobalM so that customers like the BBC can benefit from quick-to-deploy, cloud-native networks that are a fraction of the cost of double-hop satellite delivery models—but with the same broadcast quality and customer viewing experience,” he said.