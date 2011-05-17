BBC Sport adds Harmonic central storage

BBC Sport has integrated the Harmonic Omneon MediaGrid active storage system into a new file-based production system designed to enable instant highlights creation and fast-turnaround edits. The Omneon MediaGrid, which is being installed along with EVS live production systems at the broadcaster's new facility in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, will provide central storage for up to 1500 hours of HD content and support a fast edit-in-place workflow for the facility's Final Cut Pro editors.

Within BBC Sport's new live production workflow, sports events will be recorded onto EVS servers for logging and instant editing and also streamed to the Omneon MediaGrid via EVS XTAccess. The scalable system will be capable of supporting 36 simultaneous ingests, and up to 200 journalists and producers will be able to search and view a proxy version of footage using EVS IP Browse.

The Omneon MediaGrid system, providing aggregate bandwidth up to 6Gb/s and total usable storage capacity of 96TB, will be connected directly to Final Cut Pro for creation of features and highlights packages, news-based packages, documentary-style content and other edits in post production.