BBC 'in talks' with MLB to air London fixtures

The BBC is reportedly in talks with Major League Baseball to air matches due to take place in London next year.

According to Sportcal, the pair have been holding talks since June, with a deal expected to be announced soon.

The MLB is also said to be close to renewing its long-term rights deal with BT Sport.

It's thought the deal with the BBC will resemble the NFL's deal with the broadcaster, which broadcasts UK games on free-to-air TV.