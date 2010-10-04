BBC and NHK Test Super Hi-Vision TV
TOKYO: Broadcasters from Great Britain and Japan successfully transmitted a live telecast in Super Hi-Vision, a format with 16 times the resolution of full HDTV. Radio Netherlands Worldwide said the BBC transmitted the broadcast of a concert set by the British band, The Charlatans, to an audience in Tokyo.
The telecast was said to be displayed on a 103-inch Panasonic plasma. It was captured using NHK’s Super Hi-Vision technology. The 20-minute clip was about 4 terabytes in size, Top News said.
NHK, Japan’s state-supported broadcaster, demonstrated Super Hi-Vision at the NAB show in Las Vegas in 2006. The format generates images at 7680 x 4320 pixels versus regular HD, which is currently 1920 x 1080. RNW said the BBC is planning to use Super Hi-Vision for the 2012 Olympics, to be held in London. NHK intends to broadcast in the format in 10 years’ time.
