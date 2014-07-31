BBC America Gears Up for New 'Dr. Who'

NEW YORK—BBC America will launch Peter Capaldi’s first season of “Doctor Who” with special programming on the channel and theatrical events across the country with Fathom Events. The new season of “Doctor Who” premieres Saturday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.



Announced today, comedian and “Doctor Who” superfan Chris Hardwick will host “Doctor Who: Live Pre-Show” at 7:30 p.m. ET and “Doctor Who: After Who Live” at 11 p.m. ET following the premiere of Intruders on Aug. 23. The pre-show and post-show will feature an array of guests in the studio, including writer and actor Mark Gatiss along with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

”Doctor Who’s” feature-length season premiere episode, “Deep Breath,” is a pulse-racing adventure through Victorian London. Directed by Ben Wheatley and written by Steven Moffat, the episode stars Peter Capaldi as the Doctor, Jenna Coleman as his companion Clara Oswald, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint and Dan Starkey as Strax.

In the lead up to “Doctor Who’s” new season, BBC America will premiere a series of specials including “Doctor Who: The Ultimate Companion” on Saturday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. ET followed by “The Real History of Science Fiction: Time” at 10 p.m. ET and “Doctor Who: The Ultimate Time Lord,” on Monday, Aug. 18, 10 p.m. ET. The “Doctor Who Takeover Week” marathon will kick off Monday, Aug. 18, 8 a.m. ET. Starting Aug. 6 BBCAmerica.com will will give fans a chance to vote for their favorite “Doctor Who” episodes—the top selections of this “Make Your Own Sunday” poll will run in a BBC America marathon on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Also, BBC America and Fathom Events are teaming up again for two days of theatrical screening events of the “Doctor Who Season Premiere: Deep Breath” in the U.S. This electrifying episode will be shown in select cinemas across the U.S. and will also include 15 minutes of cinema exclusive bonus content.

On Saturday, Aug. 23 at midnight, there will be 12 theatrical events in 12 cities at 12 a.m./midnight to celebrate the launch of the new season. More information will be announced on August 5 at www.FathomEvents.com.

On Monday, Aug. 25, the celebration goes nationwide with two showings at 7 and 9:30 p.m. (local time). The event will be presented in more than 550 select movie theaters around the country through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. Tickets are now available for “Doctor Who Season Premiere: Deep Breath” at participating theater box offices and online at www.FathomEvents.com.

Ahead of the new season premiere, “Doctor Who: The World Tour,” will see the stars visiting seven cities across five continents in 12 days to publicize the upcoming season. Details about the New York visit on Aug. 14 will be announced in the coming days. More information on the itinerary for Cardiff, London, Seoul, Sydney, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro will be available at www.doctorwho.tv/worldtour

“Doctor Who” is BBC America’s highest-rated series, has set social media records and received numerous awards including last year’s Institutional Peabody Award. The series has enjoyed success off-air with more than 10 million DVDs and 8 million action figures sold globally and is the BBC’s top series on iTunes in the U.S. and UK. Doctor Who is a BBC Wales production for BBC One and distributed by BBC Worldwide.