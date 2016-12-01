Barella and Warman Elected AIMS Board Members

BOTHELL, WASH.—The election results are in for the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, and with them come the addition of two new members to the board of directors, Scott Barella and Andy Warman. The newly elected board members, whose terms start immediately, join the re-elected Board Chair Michael Cronk, Deputy Board Chair Steve Reynolds, and Chief Financial Officer Andreas Hilmer.

Scott Barella

Barella is the chief technology officer for Utah Scientific. He has also served as the deputy chairman for the AIMS Technical Working Group since January 2016, a role he will continue to serve in while on the board.

Andy Warman

Warman is the director of production and playout strategy and market development at Harmonic. Warman also serves as AIMS’ Marketing Workgroup chair, a position he will continue to hold, and has been tapped to lead the AIMS Policy and Procedures Work Group.

As part of the board, Barella and Warman will help with AIMS’ effort to foster adoption of one set of common standards-based protocols for interoperability over IP in the media and entertainment industry.