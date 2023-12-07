Barb Taps MetaBroadcast and Nielsen's Gracenote for TV Measurement in UK

LONDON—MetaBroadcast, the UK's leading metadata management specialist, and Nielsen’s Gracenote have announced that they have been awarded a three year contract renewal by Barb, the U.K. audience measurement service, to operate its combined content ID and genre allocation system from January 2025.

Barb is the main provider of TV measurement in the U.K.

As part of the deal, MetaBroadcast will use industry-leading Gracenote schedule metadata and unique content identifiers to reduce timescales for accurate programme identification, validation, enrichment and genre classification, as well as improve coverage and accuracy of broadcaster IDs.

The inclusion of Gracenote will also allow Barb to better deduplicate content and accelerate reporting from seven days to three days after programmes are first made available on linear channels or streaming services.

"MetaBroadcast is delighted to continue supporting Barb by leveraging the robust metadata management capabilities of Atlas, our cloud-based active data platform, and by now working with premier global metadata provider Gracenote to improve content ID coverage and classification," said Jamie Mackinlay, CEO, MetaBroadcast. "We recognise the importance of accurate, consistent, and timely programme data that allows Barb to fulfill the needs of its audience measurement customer base. We look forward to continuing our collaboration."

"By leveraging Gracenote's unique content IDs and programme metadata, measurement providers can quickly identify and better understand what people are watching across different services and platforms," said Tim Cutting, chief revenue officer at Gracenote. "We look forward to working with MetaBroadcast and enabling Barb to deliver new levels of speed, accuracy, consistency and completeness in their multi-screen audience measurement."

Barb's audience measurement relies on a system for identifying and classifying traditional linear broadcast, catch up or streaming viewing. Using Gracenote data as a key system input will ensure consistent programme titles and genres, accurate connections between programmes and episodes and linkages to broadcasters' linear and streaming content across platforms, the companies added.