Baltimore Ravens shoot with Nucomm wireless camera system

When the Baltimore Ravens were looking to make HD upgrades to the in-house video system at M&T Bank Stadium, they turned to Integrated Microwave Technologies' (www.imt-broadcast.com) Nucomm CamPac2 Wireless Camera System.

Comprised of the CamPac2 camera mounted transmitter and Newscaster DR2 diversity receiver, the company said the system has been providing reliable, solid wireless coverage throughout the stadium since its debut.

In order to satisfy the specific needs of the Ravens, while providing complete coverage on the field, the RF system needed to transmit live video feeds from within the player's tunnel, which is where the players emerge during pregame introductions — without any break up — something the Ravens had not previously been able to accomplish.

After integrator Diversified Systems Inc. (DSI), along with the staff from Nucomm, installed the equipment and made some minor adjustments to antenna location, the system was ready for action and in the first preseason game of the season. As the players ran onto the field, the CamPac2 captured all of the action from tunnel to field.

The CamPac2 wireless camera system is compact and simple to use yet sophisticated enough to handle a wide range of applications including ENG, portable camera mounting for sports production, helicopter and UAV links as well as portable, mobile video and data links. It is a tri-band capable unit, which operates in the unlicensed 5.8GHz band, as well as licensed 6.4GHz and 7.1GHz bands without the need for any hardware changes.