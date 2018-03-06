Backporch Broadcast Owner Launches Preserve South Media Migration Company

ATLANTA—Citing a void in the media migration market, Backporch Broadcast owner Burt Jones has formed a new media migration company, Preserve South. This new company will leverage assets and equipment from Backporch, as well as the staff of the former Crawford Media Services team.

Preserve South began migrating videotape at the end of February. The company is expected to begin film scanning services in March 2018 and then immediately follow with audio migration.

Preserve South is wholly-owned by Carolyn Jones. Emily Halevy was hired as the national accounts manager, and Chip Stephenson is the project manager.