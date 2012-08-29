Axon Enhances SynCross Broadcast Routing Solution for IBC 2012

AMSTERDAM –Netherlands–based Axon Digital Design will showcase advances in its SynCross router at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11.

The company’s SynCross is a Synapse-based modular video routing system capable of switching 3Gbps, HD and SD SDI signals, as well as compressed domain signals such as ASI/DVB and SSI/SMPTE-310. The SynCross routing system occupies from just one slot in Axon’s Synapse frame for a 8 input/ 8 output system, while up to five slots for a system with 40 inputs and outputs. The SynCross system can be expanded to up to 40 inputs and outputs (square and non-square), either digital, analog video, HDMI or a mix of these options.

The routing system can be controlled via Ethernet, Cortex Control Panels or by Cortex – the company’s software-based monitoring and control system. ACP and a RS422 port is available for control via third-party automation systems. SynCross utilizes a special interconnection board which integrates two, three, four or five separate connector panels to create a single sophisticated routing system.

Axon will be in Stand 10.A21.