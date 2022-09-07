AWS IBC 2022 Showcase Theater Unveils Speaker Line-up

SEATTLE—Heading into this year’s IBC2022 convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is unveiling the speaker line-up for its all-day event at the IBC Showcase Theater.

The event takes place in the RAI, Hall 12 on Saturday, September 10 from 10:00-18:00 and includes presentations from AWS media & entertainment (M&E) customers and partners as they share the transformative power of the cloud.

Talks by FilmLight, UKTV, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, castLabs and Lufthansa Systems, and Media.Monks will provide a behind-the-scenes look at each customer’s cloud journey, AWS said.

Audience participants will learn how AWS services are helping these customers solve common challenges and redefine M&E workflows from filmmaking to broadcast, sports, in-flight entertainment, and beyond. The event is open to all IBC attendees and concludes with a cocktail reception.

The AWS IBC2022 Showcase Theater schedule is:

Color in the Cloud (10:00-10:15). Join FilmLight Managing Director Peter Postma and AWS Worldwide Strategy and Business Development Leader, Content Production, Katrina King, as they present the AWS Color in the Cloud workflow and its integration with FilmLight’s Baselight grading system.

Unleashing the value of UKTV content with AWS Media2Cloud (11:20-12:10). For UKTV, the move to the cloud is central to reengineering its media supply chain. Hear from UKTV Head of Architecture & Technology Platforms Antony Joyce about the broadcaster’s journey to the cloud, including key sustainability benefits.

Virtual Production Innovation with AWS and Mo-Sys Engineering (12:40-13:30). Learn how Mo-Sys Engineering worked with AWS to transform a cocktail napkin idea to Mo-Sys Engineering Deferred Cloud Rendering, a cloud-enabled service virtual production service. James Uren, Technical Director at MoSys Engineering and Matt Herson of AWS will discuss how they worked together during the pandemic to build, test, and iterate a new product and workflow that provides virtual production efficiency without the LED wall.

Sports — Winning with the Power of the Cloud (14:00-14:50). Dave Duvall, Warner Bros. Discovery CIO; Scott Young, SVP Content and Production at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, Europe; Marc Aldrich, GM of Media & Entertainment, and Julie Souza, Head of Sports for Professional Services at AWS, discuss how Discovery Sports is transforming its broadcast/production workflow to gain operational flexibility, tell more data-driven stories, and achieve greater audience engagement.

Transforming in-flight entertainment: Closing the content supply-chain gap (15:20-16:10). Join Michael Stattman, co-founder of castLabs, and Dirk Ottens, Head of Content & Media Strategy at Lufthansa Systems as they share how to remove friction to help airlines achieve ready-to-view entertainment faster.

Inside Media.Monks Global AWS-Based Virtual Production Team (16:40-17:30). AWS Director of Sales, Media & Entertainment Samira Bakhtiar and Media.Monks SVP of Innovation Lewis Smithingham discuss new workflows for a cloud-based future -- and how the work contributes to the company’s ESG roadmap as a Climate Pledge Signatory.

More information about the AWS IBC 2022 Showcase Theater is available here (opens in new tab).

In addition to the Showcase Theater, AWS will demonstrate a series of camera-to-consumer workflows powered by AWS and AWS Partner technologies on its IBC Stand, 5.C80. IBC visitors can also check out AWS Partner demonstrations of media solutions on display at partner stands throughout the IBC show floor.