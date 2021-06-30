AWS Awards pixitmedia Partner Status

LONDON—Storage and data management solutions provider pixitmedia has qualified as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the company announced today.

The company’s new status as an AWS Partner positions it as a trusted solution provider in the media and entertainment industry that can help accelerate adoption of efficient collaboration in the cloud.

The certification is awarded following an audit of pixitmedia’s product portfolio, business and technical capabilities. The audit, facilitated by AWS in-house experts, also ensures best practices for architectural design and security were vetted, validated and verified against foundational requirements, it said.

Integrating seamlessly for productions in the cloud, the company’s pixstor offers AWS customers an agile storage environment. Its ngenea quickly and securely transports data to and from globally distributed cloud, object storage and traditional NAS filers.

Andrew Wierzan, vice president of product at pixitmedia noted that “pixitmedia is not just another storage vendor. We deliver solutions that solve our customers day-to-day data workflow challenge with incredibly simple pushbutton deployment. With pixstor cloud running on AWS, customers benefit from all of the performance, scalability, and data management benefits of our platforms. Receiving the highly regarded AWS Partner status solidifies our position as a trusted industry expert for production and collaboration in the cloud.”