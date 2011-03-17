Award-winning editor to deliver Post|Production World keynote

David Moritz, award-winning film editor of movies including "Jerry Maguire" and "Rushmore," will deliver a keynote address at Post|Production World on April 10 during the NAB Show.

Open to all Post|Production World attendees, the address will focus on the creative process and workflow that Moritz has developed as a leading editor in cinema.

Moritz's career in post production for film and TV includes credits such as "Bottle Rocket," "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou" and "It's Complicated." He recently completed cutting the network premiere of the new Showtime series "Shameless" and is currently working on a not-yet-released comedy entitled "Wanderlust."