AVIWEST To Unveil Rack-Mounted Video Encoder, Live Remote Interview Solution at IBC 2021

SAINT-GREGOIRE, France—AVIWEST will showcase its new RACK400 video encoder for sports remote production at IBC 2021 in Amsterdam, Dec. 3-6.

Designed in a half 1U form factor, the new video encoder supports 4K UHD and multicamera workflows with up to four high-res, fully frame-synced feeds. The RACK400 provides robust, error-free transmission over any network (cellular, satellite, IP leased line or the public internet) at low latency, down to 0.5 seconds, the company said.

The encoder enables perfect video sync between multiple cameras for seamless camera switching in the studio, video return to the field for confidence monitoring, full duplex intercom between field crews and studio operators and data bridging for remote control of cameras, tally light or any other IP device during a live event, it said.

AVIWEST will show for the first time a new solution that allows broadcasters to enrich content coverage with live remote interviews in an easy, reliable way, it said.

The company will also feature its PRO460 flagship 4K UHD on-the-move bonded 5G/4G transmitter. Designed for remote and at-home video production, the PRO460 supports 4K UHD and multicamera workflows for up to four high-resolution, fully frame-synced feeds, AVIWEST said.

Housing six globally compliant 5G modems and incorporating patented, high-efficiency custom antennas to ensure high-speed transmission, the PRO460 provides robust, error-free transmission over any network, it said.

