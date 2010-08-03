AVID unveils ISIS 5000 shared storage

AVID has unveiled the Avid ISIS 5000 — a real-time, open shared storage solution intended for local and regional broadcasters and post-production facilities seeking lower cost shared storage.

The ISIS 5000 is built upon ISIS technology used in more than 700 major media enterprises. Users can improve allocation of creative resources and support changing project needs with an open shared storage platform that offers access to high-performance ISIS file system technology on lower cost hardware, support for third-party applications and streamlined administration.

Designed to address the specific needs of workgroups requiring 40 or fewer client connections and looking for greater flexibility to accommodate ongoing changes and new business opportunities, the ISIS 5000 shared storage solution is fully tested and qualified with Apple Final Cut Pro, as well as support for an end-to-end Avid workflow.