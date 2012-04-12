Avid Unveils Avid Advantage



BURLINGTON, MASS.: Avid has launched Avid Advantage for customer suppor for businesses and business users of applications such as Avid Interplay Production, Interplay Media Asset Management, Avid ISIS and the full range of Avid creative solutions.



Avid Advantage includes three plans:

Expert:24-hour response time; critical phone support; and optional hardware coverage.

ExpertPlus:Four-hour response time; priority critical phone support; optional hardware coverage; and new software releases.

Elite:One-hour response time; highest priority critical phone support; hardware coverage included; new software releases; and the most proactive support available with system monitoring tools and Health Checks.



