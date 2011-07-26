Avid Snags Contract for ‘Major Sporting Event in London’

BURLINGTON, MASS.: Avid today announced that it scored “a significant contract to supply production and distribution kit and expertise to contribute to the broadcast of a major sporting event in London next year.” The biggest such event in London next year is the 2012 Olympic Games in July and August, though Avid was not specific, nor was the value of the contract provided.



The company did say that over the next year, its workflow consultancy and delivery division--Avid Professional Services--would collaborate with a third-party technology supplier to provide core broadcast services and onsite support. Avid said it was awarded the contract because of its “workflow integration capability and ability to offer customers a complete professional services engagement, ensuring full system uptime as well as operational assistance and support.”



Avid will supply its Interplay Production Asset Management system, the largest configuration it will have delivered to date. The system will be capable of storing up to 5,000 hours of HD data online. The core system will also have the capacity to handle at least 76 incoming simultaneous HD file-based recordings, as well as contributions from remote venues. It will provide facilities for the rights holders to directly access all events media and operational facilities such as editing, playout and web publishing.



The set-up also includes the use of Avid iNnews Command and Avid AirSpeed Multi Stream for program distribution.

