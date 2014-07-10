Avid Ships "Avid Everywhere" Modules

The new Media Director, Media Index and Media Distribute modules are now shipping.

BURLINGTON, MASS.--Avid is continuing to make good on its promise of a universal production platform that hosts a series of task-specific modules that the company says enable media organizations to lower production costs and achieve more in less time.

Avid CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. introducing the "Avid Everywhere" concept at NAB in April. To this end, the company has announced the latest software applications of its Avid Everywhere platform, which are now shipping. They include the Media Director, Media Index modules, along with Media Distribute.

Using easy-to-use scripting tools, Media Director orchestrates the process of ingesting media into Avid and third-party production and nearline storage, enabling teams to start editing immediately and accelerate project turnaround. Ideal for productions that command high volumes of footage, Media Director eliminates manual prep work, enabling organizations to lower production costs and gain maximum efficiency.

Media Index accelerates and extends file search and retrieval across multiple Interplay Production systems, regardless of where the media is stored. Using an optimized, high-performance search engine, Media Index can find clips and sequences instantly across multiple databases, and even across multiple global facilities, serving as the linchpin of the entire collaborative process. Media Index provides significant cost savings and saves considerable time, enabling organizations to maximize their efficiency and create higher quality, more inspiring content.

Media Distribute (formerly Interplay Pulse) simplifies, accelerates, and unifies distribution of content to multiple channels and devices, enabling organizations to create content once and deliver to all selected destination platforms automatically. Media Distribute links production with distribution to web, mobile, and social media outlets by orchestrating workflow and automating file preparation and transcoding. The latest version offers scheduling of social media posts linked to stories in the iNEWS rundown.