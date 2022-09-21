Avid Launches Subscription Solution for TV and Media Graphics
The new Maestro software supports existing graphics workflows and future proofs operations for the cloud
BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has launched the next generation of Maestro, a new subscription-based software solution for real-time broadcast television graphics.
Available immediately, this fully backward compatible solution offers graphics teams the power, flexibility and scalability to produce and deliver the best quality graphics possible for on-air and studio video wall content.
The move means that graphics teams can now deploy Maestro software on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware or existing Avid Maestro | Engine hardware to power a faster and more flexible solution that can be used for any live production workflow, whether it’s news, sports, current affairs or special events.
“With easier access and better workflow integration, the new Maestro subscription solution solves the need for news and sports production and graphics teams to have tighter collaboration and faster content turn-around,” said David Colantuoni, vice president, product management for video and media solutions, Avid. "With today’s Maestro graphics, teams are able to rapidly illustrate more compelling broadcasts and events for their audiences, while taking advantage of our new subscription model to gain the flexibility to adapt to the evolving requirements in demanding production environments.”
New and existing Avid graphics customers can future-proof workflows in the cloud while continuing to benefit from the familiar industry-leading full suite of tools designed to meet every live graphics need, the company said.
It is also fully backwards compatible so users can continue to work with content they created in earlier versions of Maestro and provides tight integration with Avid’s solution portfolio, including the MediaCentral platform which enables production teams to easily incorporate graphics into their workflows.
In addition, the new Maestro can be used in environments with existing Maestro | Engine hardware and it supports HD/UHD over IP (25G), UHD 12G and HDR workflows, bringing more flexibility to meet today’s and tomorrow's graphics requirements, the company said.
More information on the new Maestro graphics solution is available here (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
