Avid Launches Subscription Solution for TV and Media Graphics

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has launched the next generation of Maestro, a new subscription-based software solution for real-time broadcast television graphics.

Available immediately, this fully backward compatible solution offers graphics teams the power, flexibility and scalability to produce and deliver the best quality graphics possible for on-air and studio video wall content.

The move means that graphics teams can now deploy Maestro software on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware or existing Avid Maestro | Engine hardware to power a faster and more flexible solution that can be used for any live production workflow, whether it’s news, sports, current affairs or special events.

“With easier access and better workflow integration, the new Maestro subscription solution solves the need for news and sports production and graphics teams to have tighter collaboration and faster content turn-around,” said David Colantuoni, vice president, product management for video and media solutions, Avid. "With today’s Maestro graphics, teams are able to rapidly illustrate more compelling broadcasts and events for their audiences, while taking advantage of our new subscription model to gain the flexibility to adapt to the evolving requirements in demanding production environments.”

New and existing Avid graphics customers can future-proof workflows in the cloud while continuing to benefit from the familiar industry-leading full suite of tools designed to meet every live graphics need, the company said.

It is also fully backwards compatible so users can continue to work with content they created in earlier versions of Maestro and provides tight integration with Avid’s solution portfolio, including the MediaCentral platform which enables production teams to easily incorporate graphics into their workflows.

In addition, the new Maestro can be used in environments with existing Maestro | Engine hardware and it supports HD/UHD over IP (25G), UHD 12G and HDR workflows, bringing more flexibility to meet today’s and tomorrow's graphics requirements, the company said.