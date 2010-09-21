Avid introduces software-only Avid DS version at IBC2010

At IBC2010, Avid announced Avid DS 10.5, a software-only solution designed to deliver finishing and conform workflows at an approachable price point for post facilities of all sizes.

As the first software-only version of Avid's all-in-one visual effects, finishing and conforming solution, Avid DS 10.5 software delivers a single system with support for full DI workflows for RED, 2K, 4K, DPX and ARRIRAW projects; deep compositing and paint toolsets for high-end graphics and color work; and integration with Avid ISIS shared storage and Interplay production management solutions.

Avid DS 10.5 offers a feature-set to help users manage their project pipeline, including:

