Avid Introduces Avid | Stream IO Software-based Media Ingest & Playout Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid announced that it will demo Avid | Stream IO, a new software-based platform for production ingest and playout available via subscription at this year's NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19.

The company says Avid | Stream IO features a flexible architecture that can be configured to ingest or play out IP streams and SDI streams, allowing content producers to migrate from legacy workflows and on-premises deployment to cloud and IP workflows at their own pace.

The solution also offers flexible channel configurations, supporting popular video formats, codecs and resolutions, enabling media companies to leverage new and emerging technologies within their production workflows. Avid | Stream IO offers complete deployment flexibility, supporting both off-the-shelf certified hardware for on-premises studio environments and standard virtual machines in the cloud, the company said.

The new platform also allows media companies to combine different ingest sources in a single configuration. For live entertainment and multi-camera productions, Avid | Stream IO supports all common production formats​ including SDI, Compressed IP streams—SRT / RTMP / NDI, with ​SMPTE 2110 due later this year​. Avid | Stream IO offers all the capabilities of the company’s hardware-based server solutions—AirSpeed and FastServe—while expanding support for emerging IP standards and higher-precision formats, such as 4K and HDR.

Tim Claman, Avid SVP and General Manager of Video & Media Solutions, explains, “We’re very excited to announce Avid | Stream IO, our next-gen production ingest and playout solution, designed to help our customers bring their proven end-to-end Avid workflow deployments into the future. With a flexible software architecture that supports deployment on-prem or in the cloud, Avid | Stream IO is configurable for both SDI and IP, and supports high-precision formats 1080P, UHD and HDR, all at a lower cost per channel than traditional hardware-based systems.”

Avid | Stream IO also supports Avid’s proven fast-turnaround workflows, including shot-listing, craft editing and logging—all while tightly integrating with Avid’s MediaCentral® production platform.

Claman concludes, “We believe Avid | Stream IO will help production teams accelerate their content creation pipelines, both now and in the future, by delivering unparalleled speed, flexible deployment, and adaptable support for media formats.”

Avid | Stream IO will be demonstrated at NAB Show booth N1221 and will be commercially available later this year, the company said.