Avid Everywhere Brings Tour De France to French Télévisions
BURLINGTON, MASS. – The 2015 Tour De France kicked off on July 4 in Utrecht, Netherlands, and French Télévisions is bringing its viewers daily highlights from the race with the help of Avid Everywhere. Using a workflow based on Avid MediaCentral, French Télévisions post-production team quickly turns around the high volume of race footage.
Traveling with the Tour, French Télévisions OB vehicle contains Avid Interplay | Production, Avid ISIS shared storage, and Avid Media Composer editing stations. The Avid MediaCentral Connectivity Toolkit offer third party integration that allows logged content from EVS video servers on a separate OB truck to feed to two Avid ISIS | 5500 shared storage systems. The Interplay | Production suite enable the post-production team to view, sort and select clips to create the highlight packages.
The Tour De France will run through July 26.
