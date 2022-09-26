Avid Editing Technologies Used to Produce Multiple Emmy Award Winners and Nominees

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid is congratulating customers that worked on programming that received awards or were nominated for awards at the recent 74th Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Those programs included Outstanding Drama and Comedy series winners “Succession” and “Ted Lasso”.

Highlighting the trend of remote collaboration for his editing work using Avid Media Composer from New Zealand with producer Peter Jackson, Jabez Olssen took home the award for Outstanding Picture Editing for A Nonfiction Program for “The Beatles: Get Back”.

“Our user creative community counted on Media Composer to help them deliver yet another year of totally captivating entertainment, from feels-good to nail-biting moments and series,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and president, Avid. “Across Avid’s team, we’re thrilled to see our customers winning big and taking Emmy recognition for pushing the boundaries of storytelling in television and film.”

Avid noted that virtually all the nominees as well as the winners of this year’s Outstanding Drama and Comedy Series awards relied on Media Composer editing software to deliver productions like “Barry”, “Succession”, “Stranger Things”, “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Squid Game”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “Hacks”, “Ted Lasso”, and “Ozark”, among many others.

HBO’s returning hit show, “Barry”, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series, while also notching two other awards among its 14 Emmy nominations. Cutting on Avid Media Composer, Ali Greer, received her Emmy for “Starting Now”, the show’s riveting season three finale.